The Daily Stream: John Carpenter Does A Lot With A Little In Prince Of Darkness

Donald Pleasence plays the unnamed priest at the center of this story, and one of the movie's big joys is watching the veteran performer with Victor Wong as Professor Birack. Writer/director John Carpenter uses this "man of science, man of faith" dichotomy to help work through some of the film's most bonkers ideas – in this film's telling, Jesus Christ was an alien who was sent to Earth to warn humanity about the Anti-God, who lives in a mirror dimension. That concept probably sounds wacky (or even downright blasphemous) to some of you, but as is the case with most Carpenter films, the director doesn't wink at the audience or make it out to be a joke: while some characters naturally question this revelation, the film ultimately wants them (and, by extension, you) to take it seriously.

The religious component is also balanced out by a cool sci-fi subplot: when these characters fall asleep, they all start to have the same dream, which isn't actually a dream at all. Instead, it's a message from the future, a warning delivered back in time via tachyon particles in the hopes that our heroes will be able to avert a terrible disaster befalling our society. The visuals in their shared dream are fairly captured with an eerie haze, which is somehow scarier than if it were drenched in high contrast colors