20 Years Ago, The Biggest Original Superhero Movie Ever Saved The Box Office

(Welcome to Tales from the Box Office, our column that examines box office miracles, disasters, and everything in between, as well as what we can learn from them.)

"I got my heroes secondhand, from television and movies, to a certain extent. When fans ask if I was influenced by issue 47 of Whoeverman, I have no idea what they're talking about." Those are the words of director Brad Bird discussing his 2004 smash hit "The Incredibles" with Michael Barrier. "I'd be astonished if anyone could come up with any truly original powers that were at all interesting any more," the filmmaker added.

Somewhat ironically, 2004 was also when superhero cinema reached a turning point thanks to "Spider-Man 2" making a whopping $784 million worldwide, building off the back of Sam Raimi's first hit "Spider-Man" in film 2002, which was building itself off of hits like "X-Men" and "Blade." Superheroes were about to become more popular in the mainstream than they had ever been before. In another bit of irony for Bird, a man who admittedly did not read comic books and questioned whether or not one could do much of anything wholly original in the genre, "The Incredibles" wound up becoming the biggest original superhero film of all time.

Less than a decade earlier, "Toy Story" helped establish Pixar as a hugely bankable brand in cinema. Crucially, the studio had never used humans as lead characters in a film, instead leaning on the likes of toys, fish, and monsters. That was all about to change, though, as Bird's family of costumed heroes was about to do what no original superhero film has done before or since.

In this week's Tales from the Box Office, we're looking back at "The Incredibles" in honor of its 20th anniversary. We'll go over how the film came to be, how it became a major challenge for Pixar, what happened when the movie hit theaters, what happened in the years following its release, and what lessons we can learn from it all these years later. Let's dig in, shall we?