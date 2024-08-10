Disney Releasing Frozen 3 In 2027, Brad Bird Developing The Incredibles 3 For Pixar [D23]

With "Frozen 3," Disney didn't have much to spill, but it was confirmed that all of the unanswered questions from the end of "Frozen II" will be answered with two movies, which reaffirms that "Frozen 4" seems to be on the way too. But a piece of concept art by Claire Keane revealed Elsa on her ice horse with Anna riding alongside her with Olaf accompanying her. They're riding towards a castle made of light floating in the sky. But there's a dark presence too, as a shadowy, devilish figure with horns on its head is holding a spear and lurking ominously nearby. Check it out (via DiscussingFilm):

First concept art for 'FROZEN 3' In theaters in 2027. pic.twitter.com/IEfowBH9AO — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 10, 2024

When "Frozen" hit theaters back in 2013, nobody was really sure what to expect. Disney's trailers were focused mainly on hijinks involving the movie's sidekicks, Olaf the Snowman (Josh Gad) and Sven the Reindeer (shockingly, not Alan Tudyk), along with Anna (Kristen Bell) and Kristoff's (Jonathan Groff) screwball comedy antics, as opposed to the epic tale of sisterly love that would help catapult the film into blockbuster success. That changed dramatically with the marketing for "Frozen II," which really leaned into the idea of sending the original movie's heroes on a sweeping adventure, presenting Elsa (Idina Menzel) as a cross between an element-bender from "Avatar: The Last Airbender" and Link from "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild."

Indeed, one of the most interesting things about the "Frozen" movies so far is how they've aspired to grow alongside their youngest fans (who are now over a decade older than they were when the franchise began — sorry kiddos, time waits for no one). "Frozen II" was certainly more ambitious than its predecessor, tackling mature themes about the importance of addressing the sins of the past and digging deeper into its characters' emotions. Some would even go so far as to argue that the sequel was better than what had come before (you know how much we here at /Film love our spicy hot movie takes), which suggests that series co-captains Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee will only continue to try and up their game as the franchise progresses. Now, hurry up and give Elsa a girlfriend already, will ya?