20 Years Ago, Elf Became A Huge Box Office Hit (And A Modern Holiday Classic)

(Welcome to Tales from the Box Office, our column that examines box office miracles, disasters, and everything in between, as well as what we can learn from them.)

When we talk about Christmas movies and holiday classics, so often, we're talking about movies that came out decades ago, like "It's a Wonderful Life" (1946), "Miracle on 34th Street" (1957), "A Christmas Story" (1983), or "Scrooged" (1988). Even "Home Alone" was released in 1990 and that feels downright modern compared to many of these films that have been in rotation for longer than a fair number of you reading this have been alive. The point is, it's tough to gain that coveted holiday classic status. But 20 years ago, Jon Favreau and Will Ferrell teamed up to give us the definitive modern Christmastime classic: "Elf."

The journey this movie traveled to eventually become the classic that it is today was not a simple one. It was in development for a decade with various actors attached — including Jim Carrey at one point — before eventually becoming a big part of what made Ferrell a huge movie star after his departure from "Saturday Night Live." It also helped turn Favreau into the A-list filmmaker we know him as today, with blockbusters like "Iron Man" and "The Jungle Book" under his belt. Both of their careers — and even the holiday season — might look very different today had this movie not panned out.

In this week's edition of Tales from the Box Office, in honor of the 20th anniversary of "Elf," we're looking back at the film, how the original darker version of the script kept the movie from getting made, the difficulties that went on behind the scenes during production, what happened when the movie finally hit theaters, and what lessons we can learn from it all these years later. Let's dig in, shall we?