Lilo & Stitch Review: An Adorable, Heartfelt, And Aggressively Safe Reimagining

Three things in life are certain: death, taxes, and me crying over Experiment 626 embracing his new life as Stitch. And it is this certainty that will assure the fact that Disney is going to have to build a new vault to store all of the money they're about to make off of their live-action reimagining of "Lilo & Stitch." After the poor box office performance of the plagued-with-controversy adaptation of "Snow White," Disney needed a win. Make no mistake, they're going to win big, and it has nothing to do with whether or not their latest live-action venture is "good." People love that throaty-voiced, blue, koala-dog alien, and unlike the seven nightmarish dwarfs magical creatures, he translates perfectly into realistic CGI.

This live-action version is actually the sixth movie in the franchise, in addition to the two seasons of the hit animated series. It's also the second-best movie in the franchise, tragically forced to live in the shadows of the pretty-close-to-perfect original film forever. Fortunately, this new "Lilo & Stitch" isn't trying to compete with its source material, and boldly refocuses the emotional heartstrings in a new direction. Unfortunately, it suffers from the same ham-fisted over-explaining, unnaturally presentational, and lack of nuance storytelling currently plaguing everything studio executives know will be watched non-stop by people half paying attention once it hits a streaming service.

"Lilo & Stitch" is banking on our love and adoration of the original and the hypnotic power of seeing Stitch look like a tangible creature, and for the most part, it works. But no matter how cute Stitch is and no matter how impressive Maia Kealoha's breakthrough performance is as Lilo, it's a film that's playing it safe and winds up softening the edges that made the original film so special.