Every 2025 Super Bowl Movie Trailer Ranked
Every year, studios and companies pay exorbitant amounts of money for ad time at the Super Bowl, so it's not surprising that some pretty huge movie trailers usually drop during the big game. The 2025 showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles was no exception (though calling it a "showdown" feels a little silly, because if you watched the game, you know full well that it was a complete beatdown of the Chiefs, courtesy of the Eagles). A handful of teasers and spots took up air time during the Super Bowl last night between the Eagles absolutely dominating the Chiefs and Kendrick Lamar's thought-provoking, undeniably cheeky, and gorgeously choreographed halftime set — so what were they?
Not only will I fill you in on any trailer drops you might have missed, I'll do you one better: I'll rank them for you. Here are all the major movie teasers and trailers that came out during Super Bowl LIX on February 9, from worst to best.
8. Lilo & Stitch (May 2025)
It's almost unfair to call the brief spot for the live-action version of "Lilo & Stitch" a trailer, because it's so tied to the Super Bowl that it provides no look at the actual movie itself. In a spot clearly designed to trick viewers who were maybe grabbing another plate or wings or cracking open a beer and not glued to the TV, a "real-life" Stitch — who you might remember from the beloved 2002 Disney animated film — sprints across a football field and keeps evading people trying to catch him as they run around with trashcans. Even when it looks like they did get him underneath one of the cans, Stitch simply burrows into the field itself, reappears elsewhere, steals a golf cart, and crashes it into a goalpost.
We get it; Stitch is chaotic. It's kind of his whole deal. Still, not only is this movie yet another Disney live-action remake that will probably take viewers directly to the "uncanny valley," but this isn't even a trailer. It's a skit. Moving on.
7. Smurfs (July 18)
With all due respect to pop star and Barbadian icon Rihanna, what is she doing?! The woman hasn't released new music since Barack Obama was president, and now, in the first part of 2025, we're getting teased about potential songs through a trailer for a freaking "Smurfs" movie?!?
Let me back up a bit. Rihanna, whose cinematic track record ranges from "fun" ("Ocean's 8") to "dreadful" ("Battleship"), introduces the trailer for this new take on the little blue folks beloved the world over, which is pretty standard: Smurfette, voiced by Rihanna, takes her Smurf friends to Paris, France to try and find the missing Papa Smurf (John Goodman). The sort of baffling aspect of this trailer is that, after listening to a few of Rihanna's older hits soundtrack the action, we're instructed to "presave" the soundtrack because it'll feature new songs from RiRi.
It might seem like an irrational knee-jerk reaction to say that this trailer only stinks because it's teasing new Rihanna music as part of a children's movie, but also, we already have a bunch of "Smurfs" movies, and this one looks pretty dumb. Next!
6. How to Train Your Dragon (June 13)
Oh, look! Another live-action remake of a beloved animated movie that nobody asked for! The original "How to Train Your Dragon" came out in 2010 and immediately won over audiences, and after a handful of sequels, it's getting the live-action treatment just like "Lilo & Stitch." To be absolutely fair, TV shows and movies have done a pretty good job of creating dragons with special effects; it's the entire premise of "House of the Dragon," for example. This is to say that the trailer doesn't seem to promise any sort of horrifying visuals like that previous "Lilo & Stitch" one.
It looks fine! It's pretty short, briefly showing Mason Thames as the main character Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III atop his dragon Toothless, so there's not a whole lot to see (and a larger trailer did drop two months ago). The heart-wrenching original score is back in play, though, if that does anything for you.
5. Jurassic World Rebirth (July 2)
There isn't anything wrong with the "Jurassic World Rebirth" trailer, per se — which is why it lands smack in the middle of this ranking. The problem with it is, frankly, that we've seen a lot of this footage in previous trailers, especially the one that just dropped on February 5! We get a good look at the all-star cast, which includes Scarlett Johansson, Oscar winner Mahershala Ali, and "Wicked" standout Jonathan Bailey as a covert group trying to investigate an abandoned island that might have some prehistoric life left on it yet. (This is set a few years after "Jurassic World Dominion.")
Again, the movie looks fun enough, despite the fact that most fans of the franchise think that it's been producing diminishing returns for some time now. This just isn't a new trailer! Give us more content, overlords!
4. F1 (June 27)
Director Joseph Kosinski's legacy sequel "Top Gun: Maverick" was an enormous hit when it came out in 2022, so it's easy to presume that his new high-octane movie, "F1," will prove to be a pretty big deal when it releases this year. With Brad Pitt leading the cast, the movie focuses on his character Sonny Hayes, who ends up retiring from racing after enduring a horrifying car crash. Naturally, he's dragged out of retirement by his old friend Ruben (Javier Bardem) — who just so happens to own a Formula One team — so he can serve as a mentor to a promising young racer, Joshua "Noah" Pearce (Damson Idris).
This teaser is punishingly brief, but considering that we know Kosinski knows how to structure a fun action movie, there's not much cause for concern here. We'll definitely get better looks at this action-packed flick as its release approaches, but it's unsurprising that Warner Bros. and Apple dropped an ad during the Super Bowl.
3. Thunderbolts* (May 2)
Finally, we got a better look at the new Marvel ensemble movie, "Thunderbolts*" (yes, the asterisk is supposed to be there) thanks to the 2025 Super Bowl. This massive film — which marks the long-awaited end of Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — focuses on a bunch of Marvel antiheroes teaming up for the first time. "Let's talk facts," Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Valentina Allegra de Fontaine announces at the beginning of the trailer, "The Avengers are not coming." There's a pretty delightful glimpse at the team-up between Sebastian Stan, returning as Bucky Barnes, and his new unwilling colleagues Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh, returning after "Black Widow" and "Hawkeye") and her father figure Alexei Shostakov, also known as the Red Guardian (David Harbour).
Soundtracked by "Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now" by Starship, the trailer honestly looks like a pretty good time! Even if you're experiencing some MCU fatigue, "Thunderbolts*" looks pretty promising, and this is our best look at it so far.
2. Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning (May 23)
People love spectacle at the Super Bowl, whether Lady Gaga is diving into a stadium to perform at her halftime show or Beyoncé is reuniting Destiny's Child during hers — so it makes perfect sense that we got a new (albeit brief) look at the next "Mission: Impossible" movie, "The Final Reckoning." Once again, Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt is performing a whole bunch of death-defying stunts. Is this the last "Mission: Impossible" movie? Perhaps — Ethan does say he's doing this "one last time" — but the jury's still out on that.
Cruise is, as usual, flanked by franchise favorites like Hayley Atwell's Grace and Simon Pegg's Benji, and fans are definitely hoping that "The Final Reckoning" might leave them a little happier than "Dead Reckoning," which wasn't entirely satisfying. In any case, the Super Bowl was the perfect time to give longtime "Mission: Impossible" fans another glimpse of what may well be the franchise's last ride.
1. M3GAN 2.0 (June 27)
It might feel bonkers to put a sequel to the murder doll movie at the top spot on this list, but it's my list, and sorry, but "M3GAN" rules. Set to Chappell Roan's absolute banger "Pink Pony Club," the teaser reintroduces us to M3GAN, a sinister and perhaps too loyal robot played by Amie Donald (and voiced by Jenna Davis), and what does she do in the teaser? She just dances, which is perfect (her dance to "Walk the Night" by the Skatt Bros in the first film went viral pretty much immediately), while the screen tells us that "this b*tch is back."
We don't see Allison Williams' Gemma or Violet McGraw's Cady in the teaser, but that's fine; all we really need is M3GAN dancing to give us an idea of how fun this sequel is going to be. "M3GAN 2.0" is probably going to be one of the most outrageously fun movies of 2025, and it was just flat-out awesome to get this silly, tongue-in-cheek trailer during the Super Bowl.