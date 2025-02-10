F1 Super Bowl Spot Gives Brad Pitt His Own Top Gun – But In A Car

Have you ever seen such a stressful moment at a major sporting event? We're not talking about Super Bowl LIX here, although I'm sure that's exciting, too. Instead, though, the movie junkies at /Film are focused firmly on the commercials today, including the new Super Bowl spot for "F1," Joseph Kosinski's stylish and adrenaline-fueled new movie about the deadly, high-speed lives of Formula One drivers.

The new movie stars Brad Pitt, who hasn't been on screen so much lately in the wake of his protracted legal battle against ex-wife Angelina Jolie. Per Vulture, Jolie alleges Pitt was abusive, but despite an FBI investigation, no charges were ever filed. Though the actor's production company, Plan B Entertainment, has continued to fund great projects in recent years — including the trippy Netflix sci-fi series "3 Body Problem" and one of the best movies of 2024, "Nickel Boys" — Pitt's only 2024 role was opposite George Clooney in "Wolfs," a pretty good movie we've already forgotten about.

At any rate, "F1" puts the actor back in the driver's seat, this time playing the fictional Formula One racer Sonny Hayes, who has a dangerous need for speed.