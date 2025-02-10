F1 Super Bowl Spot Gives Brad Pitt His Own Top Gun – But In A Car
Have you ever seen such a stressful moment at a major sporting event? We're not talking about Super Bowl LIX here, although I'm sure that's exciting, too. Instead, though, the movie junkies at /Film are focused firmly on the commercials today, including the new Super Bowl spot for "F1," Joseph Kosinski's stylish and adrenaline-fueled new movie about the deadly, high-speed lives of Formula One drivers.
The new movie stars Brad Pitt, who hasn't been on screen so much lately in the wake of his protracted legal battle against ex-wife Angelina Jolie. Per Vulture, Jolie alleges Pitt was abusive, but despite an FBI investigation, no charges were ever filed. Though the actor's production company, Plan B Entertainment, has continued to fund great projects in recent years — including the trippy Netflix sci-fi series "3 Body Problem" and one of the best movies of 2024, "Nickel Boys" — Pitt's only 2024 role was opposite George Clooney in "Wolfs," a pretty good movie we've already forgotten about.
At any rate, "F1" puts the actor back in the driver's seat, this time playing the fictional Formula One racer Sonny Hayes, who has a dangerous need for speed.
Brad Pitt feels the need for speed
Much like the first trailer, this tease from the big game today is more about establishing a vibe for speed in the seat of these high-speed machines. The sound slowly grows in the spot, until we hear the engines roaring, while Brad Pitt speeds through the course at dangerous speeds. Fireworks break in, the excited announcers can be heard commentating on the race. And then we cut back to silence.
If the glimpses we've seen from this movie so far are any indicator, this movie is going to be intense. For all of Pitt's apparent controversies, as an actor, he took the time to actually learn how to drive these F1 cars and put himself in danger for the driving sequences. That means we're likely getting some nail-biting racing scenes that could be on par with Tom Cruise's high-flying jet sequences from "Top Gun: Maverick."
The rest of the cast includes Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Kim Bodnia, and Javier Bardem. We're ready to jump in the driver's seat when the movie hits theaters on June 27, 2025.