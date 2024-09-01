Wolfs Review: Brad Pitt And George Clooney Reunite For A Stylish, Serviceable Scorsese Riff

"It's gonna be a long night," Brad Pitt's unnamed "cleaner" wearily observes when things officially go from bad to worse early on in "Wolfs." It's only the first of the film's many winking, self-reverential story beats, throwing back to one of the great cinematic rites of passage for any filmmaker looking to make their own mark on crime thrillers. John Carpenter's "Assault on Precinct 13," Sidney Lumet's "Dog Day Afternoon," and especially Martin Scorsese's "After Hours" perfected the art of throwing every possible obstacle they could think of at their heroes, putting them through the wringer over the course of a single endless day or night. "Wolfs" is writer/director Jon Watts' almost revisionist response to those classics of decades past, with the added bonus of reuniting movie stars Pitt and George Clooney for the first time since the "Ocean's" trilogy and "Burn After Reading." (No, we're not counting their recent voice cameos in "If," but thanks for playing.)

This movie, like so many of its predecessors, begins with a night gone horribly wrong. The opening establishing shot of the New York City skyline is literally shattered by the sound of broken glass, the sickening thud of a body hitting the floor, and a woman screaming in bloody terror. Here we meet the brilliantly-cast Amy Ryan as Margaret, a public figure in a career that's too ironic to spoil here, and her young lover (a surprisingly scene-stealing Austin Abrams) who inadvertently kicks off all the chaos with his gruesome accident. Desperate to avoid a scandal, she breaks the metaphorical glass in case of emergency and calls a number bringing George Clooney's unnamed fixer to her hotel doorstep. Grizzled and gruff as only a lifelong professional could be, it's easy to imagine a plot where he single handedly cleans up this mess with all the ruthless efficiency of Michael Clayton himself. Watts certainly plays with the notion that "Wolfs" could very well act as a spiritual "sequel" to that 2007 gem, but he clearly has much more interesting ideas in mind.

Another unexpected knock at the door brings Pitt's younger and more polished rival onto the scene, at which point this straightforward thriller turns into a convoluted caper and a genuine lark. Egos clash to hilarious results, mistakes are made in the heat of the moment, and absurd twists and turns lurk around every street corner as they struggle to dispose of this inconvenient body and deal with further complications popping up every step of the way. With a premise about two lone wolves in the exact same line of work who are forced to team up and make it to sunrise in the city that never sleeps, it's no wonder this script was apparently such a hot commodity. Going in, the only question revolved around whether the final product could actually live up to its sky-high potential. The verdict? Frequently funny and consistently stylish, "Wolfs" is a solid and serviceable enough addition to the genre — though one that's perhaps a bit too indebted to the influence of Scorsese.