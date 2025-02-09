Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning Super Bowl Trailer: Tom Cruise's Grand Finale Arrives With A Bang

"Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning" was a bit of a disappointment. As Chris Evangelista put it in his /Film review, the film felt like it was "cobbled together in between big set pieces." Its biggest sin (other than killing off a certain fan-favorite character) was making the story come across as barely stitched together between set pieces, which is never a good sign.

Now, whether it is the actual final film in the franchise or not, "Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning" is at the very least a movie with higher stakes than any "Mission: Impossible" movie before it. In case you need a reminder, "Dead Reckoning" ended on a big cliffhanger. The human villain Gabriel (Esai Morales) got away, leaving Ethan Hunt and his team scrambling and on a race against the clock to find a sunken submarine and use a mysterious and convoluted key to stop the evil A.I. known as the Entity from destroying the world.

The new Super Bowl trailer for "Mission Impossible — The Final Reckoning" promises a nostalgic finale tying together threads from as far back as the very first "Mission: Impossible." We saw the return of Henry Czerny as Eugene Kittridge, as well as Rolf Saxon's William Donloe, in "Dead Reckoning." Now, "The Final Reckoning" is bringing back Angela Bassett as CIA director Erika Sloane last seen in "Fallout." Most intriguing, however, is the return of the biological weapon known as the Rabbit's Foot from "Mission: Impossible III."