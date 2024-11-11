The Mission: Impossible – Final Reckoning Trailer Has A Franchise Throwback We Didn't See Coming

It is time to rejoice, as Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) is back to save every living human from doom in "Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning," which will continue the convoluted saga of "Dead Reckoning." The newly released trailer for "The Final Reckoning" is as thrilling and exciting as you would expect, with a lot of characters from previous installments — including Rolf Saxon's William Donloe and Angela Bassett's Erika Sloane — coming back with covert intentions. And you what else is back? The Rabbit's Foot, the dangerous biological hazard from "Mission: Impossible III," makes an appearance in the "Final Reckoning" trailer, leaving us to mull over its fate since we last saw it in Ethan's hands and what its return could mean for the conclusion to the "Mission: Impossible" films.

Before we dive into the Rabbit's Foot, let's take a moment to try and understand what kind of endgame Ethan might be dealing with, especially with regards to the evil A.I. known as the Entity (which emerged as the central MacGuffin in " Dead Reckoning"). The last "Mission: Impossible" film ended with Ethan and Gabriel (Esai Morales) facing one another and the latter running away, leaving it up to Ethan and co. to dig up the submerged submarine that seemingly set this whole chain of events in motion. There's also a super mysterious key that can unlock unsavory secrets about the Entity and what it wants, while the threat of a world torn apart by the A.I. looms over everyone involved (who, naturally, appear to be struggling with the prospect of facing an enemy who inherently lacks humanity).

Keeping these factors in mind, it is possible that the Rabbit's Foot has made a resurgence in the present timeline to serve a specific purpose, or is it a part of a flashback sequence that explains what Ethan ended up doing with it? Let's investigate a little, "Mission: Impossible" style.