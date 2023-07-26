Christopher McQuarrie Considered Putting A Digitally De-Aged Julia Roberts In Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning

"Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" does something no other "Mission: Impossible" movie has ever done before: It shows us a quick glimpse into what Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise)'s life was like before he joined the Impossible Mission Force (IMF). As seen in the movie, that peek into Ethan's past takes the form of some brief black and white flashbacks revealing how Esai Morales' antagonist character, Gabriel, shares a history with Ethan. We learn Gabriel murdered a brunette woman named Marie and seemingly framed Ethan for her death, presumably leading to Ethan being presented with a choice: Go to prison, or put his skills to use for the U.S. government. (My man certainly has bad luck with brunette women, doesn't he?)

In the final cut of the movie, Marie is played by an actress named Mariela Garriga. But according to "Dead Reckoning" director and co-writer Christopher McQuarrie, he originally considered casting a superstar in that part: Julia Roberts.

In the first part of Empire's "Dead Reckoning" Spoiler Special podcast interview, McQuarrie spoke about doing a deep dive into digital de-aging to see if that would be a viable option for the Marie flashbacks in the film. Overall, he didn't seem convinced it would work. "The best de-aging I've ever looked at, all I kept thinking is, 'Wow, this de-aging is really good.' I'm in no way, shape, or form connecting to the story," he said. But he went down the research path anyway, which briefly had him considering reaching out to Julia Roberts to play Marie.

"If you hire Esai Morales and Tom Cruise and de-age them, and then hire some 23-year-old woman to be their confidant in Berlin in 1989, that's bull***," McQuarrie said. "So now we started looking at it and saying, 'Who's Marie going to be? Who from that era would Marie have been?'"