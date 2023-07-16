Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Almost Took An Indiana Jones 5 De-Aging Approach

"Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" does something that no other "Mission: Impossible" movie has done before — it shows us a glimpse of Ethan Hunt's past. While it's all done in a vague, shadowy way, we get to see a younger Ethan dealing with the death of an unnamed woman, killed by Gabriel (Esai Morales), the film's villain. Speaking with GamesRadar+ and Total Film, director Chris McQuarrie revealed this quick flashback sequence was originally longer. "Originally, there had been a whole sequence at the beginning of the movie that was going to take place in 1989," the filmmaker said, adding: "We talked about it as a cold open, we talked about it as flashbacks in the movie, we looked at de-aging."

Having a lengthy scene in 1989 would certainly require Tom Cruise to look younger, and that's where digital de-aging would've come in. McQuarrie began playing around with the technology, but said of looking at the footage, "Never did I find myself actually following the story."

In other words, it was distracting. In fact, McQuarrie goes on to say that very thing:

"I was so distracted by an actor that I had known for however long was now suddenly this young person."

Instead of de-aging Cruise, "Dead Reckoning" opts to shoot him in the shadows and from behind, so we never get to see young Ethan Hunt's face. And you know what? It works. This approach probably wouldn't have worked if the scene was originally as long as intended, but as a quick moment, it gets the job done.