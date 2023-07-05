Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One Review: A Fast-Paced Thrill Ride That Never Lets Up

Who is Ethan Hunt? He's a daredevil spy, of course. But more than that, he's a man committed to both his team and his mission. "Dead Reckoning" spells things out by having Hunt state that his life isn't as important as the lives of his friends. He's willing to die for them, in spectacular fashion. At the same time, Hunt is also prone to putting those same friends in serious danger. This is the inner turmoil of Ethan Hunt — he refuses to fail even if it means putting people in danger, and he also hates putting people in danger. It's a paradox, and it paints Ethan as a far more complex character than you might think.

Why is Ethan this way? Why is he so committed to his friends to the point of mania? Perhaps it goes all the way back to the first "Mission: Impossible," where Hunt's entire team was killed off at the beginning of the film. Maybe he suffers from survivor's guilt. He lost a group of friends once — he never wants to do it again. Or maybe there's more going on. For the first time in the series, "Dead Reckoning" gives us some clues about Ethan Hunt's life before he joined the IMF. It seems he has a dark and troubled past, and that past involves a mysterious, malevolent figure known as Gabriel (Esai Morales, who is clearly having a lot of fun playing the heavy).

Gabriel is the latest threat to Hunt and his IMF team, Ving Rhames as Luther Stickell, Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn, and Rebecca Ferguson as Ilsa Faust. It seems Gabriel is mixed up with something called The Entity. What is it? It's the new MacGuffin, of course! The Entity is a form of super sentient A.I. that has the power to change, well, everything. Yes, that's right, the A.I. situation has become so serious that it now serves as a threat in the latest "Mission: Impossible" movie. In truth, no one really knows what The Entity is or how it works. They just know it's a serious problem. Can it be controlled? Can it be stopped? Maybe, and the key to it all is a literal key — a cruciform key with two pieces that lock together like a puzzle box to open ... something. The movie is deliberately vague about all this because it's just window dressing; the plot merely exists as a thin frame on which to hang action scenes.