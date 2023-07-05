Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One Review: A Fast-Paced Thrill Ride That Never Lets Up
The "Mission: Impossible" films have become major events, not just for popcorn fun but also a way for Tom Cruise to continually risk his life for our entertainment. Sorry, Hugh Jackman; Tommy Cruise is the greatest showman. Whenever a new entry in the series pops up the conversation immediately shifts to whatever death-defying stunt Cruise and company have cooked up this time. Because of this, the "Mission: Impossible" films are often built around set pieces — they come up with the action first and then create a story around it. This could be a recipe for disaster, but so far it's paid off in major ways. As a result, "Mission: Impossible" has become the best modern action franchise. Yes, better than all the "Fast and Furious" movies and "John Wick" sequels combined. Why? Because it feels real in ways those films do not. Cruise continually puts himself in harm's way, and we're glued to the screen.
This time around, Cruise rides a motorcycle off a mountain, and the stunt is just as thrilling as all the trailers make it out to be (although it would probably be a more effective moment if it hadn't been plastered all over the marketing). "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One" (oof, that title) is yet another thrill ride entry in the franchise; a big, loud, unrelenting rollercoaster of a movie that never lets up. This is one of the best-paced movies I've ever seen — the nearly 3-hour runtime flies by at breakneck speed. You won't be bored.
But cracks are beginning to form. More than any other previous entry, "Dead Reckoning" feels like a movie cobbled together in between big set pieces. We marvel at the action, but it comes across as disconnected in a way the other installments never did. This is a step down from the previous film, "Mission: Impossible — Fallout," an adventure that felt like the culmination of everything that had come before. But that doesn't mean "Dead Reckoning" isn't going to kick your ass.
The Entity
Who is Ethan Hunt? He's a daredevil spy, of course. But more than that, he's a man committed to both his team and his mission. "Dead Reckoning" spells things out by having Hunt state that his life isn't as important as the lives of his friends. He's willing to die for them, in spectacular fashion. At the same time, Hunt is also prone to putting those same friends in serious danger. This is the inner turmoil of Ethan Hunt — he refuses to fail even if it means putting people in danger, and he also hates putting people in danger. It's a paradox, and it paints Ethan as a far more complex character than you might think.
Why is Ethan this way? Why is he so committed to his friends to the point of mania? Perhaps it goes all the way back to the first "Mission: Impossible," where Hunt's entire team was killed off at the beginning of the film. Maybe he suffers from survivor's guilt. He lost a group of friends once — he never wants to do it again. Or maybe there's more going on. For the first time in the series, "Dead Reckoning" gives us some clues about Ethan Hunt's life before he joined the IMF. It seems he has a dark and troubled past, and that past involves a mysterious, malevolent figure known as Gabriel (Esai Morales, who is clearly having a lot of fun playing the heavy).
Gabriel is the latest threat to Hunt and his IMF team, Ving Rhames as Luther Stickell, Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn, and Rebecca Ferguson as Ilsa Faust. It seems Gabriel is mixed up with something called The Entity. What is it? It's the new MacGuffin, of course! The Entity is a form of super sentient A.I. that has the power to change, well, everything. Yes, that's right, the A.I. situation has become so serious that it now serves as a threat in the latest "Mission: Impossible" movie. In truth, no one really knows what The Entity is or how it works. They just know it's a serious problem. Can it be controlled? Can it be stopped? Maybe, and the key to it all is a literal key — a cruciform key with two pieces that lock together like a puzzle box to open ... something. The movie is deliberately vague about all this because it's just window dressing; the plot merely exists as a thin frame on which to hang action scenes.
The key
After being sent on his latest mission by old frenemy Kittridge (Henry Czerny, making an absolute meal out of all his dialogue), Ethan gets mixed up with a thief named Grace (Hayley Atwell, a welcome addition to the ensemble). Grace has no idea what she's getting into when she pickpockets one-half of the key from Ethan, and soon she's being swept up in the adventure whether she likes it or not. The mission, should they choose to accept it, involves getting the second half of the key. That means Ethan and Grace will end up in several hair-raising situations, including a lengthy car chase sequence, and more.
Grace understandably wants no part of any of this madness and keeps trying to run away, but she won't get out of this that easily. She's roped into the IMF and all their shenanigans, and she has no choice but to adapt or die. And with this basic setup — get the key! — "Dead Reckoning" is off to the races. The action scenes are big and exciting — the lengthy climax, involving the Orient Express, is so tense and exhilarating that it elevated my heart rate. Still, something feels off. The action is never quite as jaw-dropping as it was in previous entries, and while director Christopher McQuarrie knows exactly how to pack a punch with his action scenes, the disconnected nature of the film begins to take a toll.
Or perhaps I'm asking too much. Perhaps the set pieces are all that really matter. But "Dead Reckoning" is also trying to add some emotional heft to the proceedings, and they don't quite land. However, this is also a "Part One," and weaker elements on display might be fully fleshed out in the next entry. That doesn't excuse them here, though. And about that "Part One" angle — unlike the recent "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," "Dead Reckoning" feels self-contained. There are more than a few elements left up in the air to run into the next film, but "Dead Reckoning" is so packed and so quick that it feels complete.
Bring on Part Two
Globetrotting from one locale to the next and wreaking havoc at every turn, "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" is pure spectacle. It's a well-crafted excuse to see a movie on the biggest screen possible, and my hat is off to Christopher McQuarrie and Tom Cruise for continuing to work their asses off to produce such massive, action-packed extravaganzas that get people to return to the movies. But there are signs that the fabric is starting to fray. I'm not suggesting the "Mission" franchise has run its course — as long as they're making these movies, I'll be incredibly happy to watch them. But "Dead Reckoning," for all its excitement, can't quite match the fun of "Ghost Protocol," "Rogue Nation," or "Fallout."
No matter. With plenty of references and callbacks to previous entries and two big moments where Tom Cruise runs his ass off, it's clear that "Dead Reckoning" is playing the hits. But sometimes you want to hear a new song. Still, I have no doubt Ethan Hunt will continue to fight for his friends while also putting them in danger in wildly entertaining ways. And I have no doubt that "Dead Reckoning Part Two" will deliver. I just hope it delivers a slightly better movie.
/Film Rating: 8 out of 10