Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning's Big Bad Is A Different (And Timely) Kind Of Adversary

The "Mission: Impossible" movies constitute an unlikely franchise that has overshot its initial premise. We've had many movies based on TV shows, but none have understood the assignment or delivered as successful blockbuster experiences as this one, with each "Mission: Impossible" movie becoming a big cinematic event.

While the stunts have gotten bigger, so have the stakes of every single movie. Every director puts their own stamp on the franchise in unique ways, but despite the escalation in each installment, the villains have remained a bit static. Virtually every movie in the franchise deals with someone disillusioned with either governments or the Impossible Mission Taskforce, and sets out to achieve some sort of everlasting peace through mass genocide and destruction. Whether it was Kurt Hendricks wanting to use nuclear armageddon to bring peace, or Solomon Lane wishing to destroy governments to bring peace, freedom, justice, and security to his new world order.

Things are different now. In what may either be the grand finale of Tom Cruise's tenure as Ethan Hunt, the leader of the IMF, or a stepping stone to Cruise playing the character until he's 80, "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One" gives us a different kind of villain. In addition to even more exciting stunts, a story that treats its female characters poorly, and once again uses Norway as a backdrop for another country on the screen, the film gives us a villain that is not in the terrorism game for any ideology. This is an entity, if you will, that only wants to be left the f*** alone.