The Mission: Impossible Series Will Continue Forever, Unless One Thing Happens

Tom Cruise's trajectory as an actor is a bizarre saga unto itself. He began as something of a heartthrob in the '80s before quickly becoming a dyed-in-the-wool character actor who spent the '90s working with the cream of the crop when it came to directors. Then, his career nearly imploded in the '00s thanks to his couch-hopping antics and ties to Scientology, at which point Cruise evolved into an oddity who embodied the hollowness of Hollywood celebritydom. Ever the expert at curating his public image, however, Cruise recovered by refashioning himself yet again, this time as an action movie star willing to literally risk life and limb for our entertainment.

This brings us to the present day, in which we find ourselves awaiting the seventh entry in Cruise's long-running, massively popular film franchise, "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One." Like Cruise, the "Mission: Impossible" IP has changed drastically since its early days. What was once a low-key spy television drama following the agents of the fictional Impossible Missions Force (IMF) is now a showcase for the outlandish stunts and set pieces Cruise cooks up with writer/director Christopher McQuarrie. But with Cruise on the verge of turning 61 next month and "Dead Reckoning Part Two" — which is currently on hold amidst the writers' strike — expected to serve as a swan song for Cruise's Ethan Hunt, it raises the question: Is the end nigh for the "Mission: Impossible" movies?

Not necessarily, at least according to McQuarrie. "'Mission: Impossible' will end when the audience is no longer entertained," the filmmaker told The Hollywood Reporter, speaking at the "Dead Reckoning — Part One" world premiere in Rome. McQuarrie's implication, it would seem, is that someone else could ultimately step in to fill the hole left by Cruise once he's all done.