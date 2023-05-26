John Wick Will Never Die Because John Wick 5 Is In Development

This post contains spoilers for "John Wick: Chapter 4"

"John Wick: Chapter 4" exploded into theaters back in March and almost immediately headshot a new franchise record with a $73.5 million debut. And Keanu Reeves' deadly hitman continued his assault on the box office over the next couple of months, eventually pushing the "John Wick" series into $1 billion territory and cementing its status as a blockbuster franchise to be reckoned with. So it shouldn't be all that surprising that Lionsgate is developing a fifth "John Wick" movie.

"What's that?" I hear you ask. "Didn't our beloved assassin perish at the end of 'Chapter 4'?" Well, technically, yes. But this is Hollywood, where no one is ever truly dead — especially if they make you a hell of a lot of money. Which is why it's no shock that during a Q4 2023 earnings call, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chairman Joseph Drake confirmed that "John Wick 5" is in early development. Asked about a potential sequel, Drake pointed to the upcoming Ana de Armas spinoff "Ballerina," before adding:

"We're in development on 3 others, including [John Wick 5] and including a television series, 'The Continental,' will be airing soon. And so we're building out the world and when that 5 movie comes, will be an organic — will be organically grown out of how we're starting to tell those stories. But you can rely on regular cadence with John Wick."

And for those of you (rightly) bewildered by the phrase "regular cadence," that just means that aside from a fifth movie, you can expect a never-ending cavalcade of "John Wick"-related media over the coming months and years, including that all-important fifth sequel.