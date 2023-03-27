John Wick: Chapter 4 Headshots New Franchise Record At The Box Office With $73.5 Million Debut

Yeah, we're thinking he's back. "John Wick: Chapter 4" opened in theaters over the weekend and cinema's greatest modern action hero did not disappoint. After four years away, Keanu Reeves' deadly assassin debuted atop the box office, absolutely steamrolling the competition — it wasn't even close. What's more, the film actually managed to post a franchise-record number, meaning that each "John Wick" movie has performed significantly better than the one that came before it, which is an exceptionally rare feat for a series four movies in.

Per Box Office Mojo, "John Wick: Chapter 4" earned $73.5 million, besting even the very lofty expectations analysts had heading into the weekend. This is made all the more impressive given that the movie is nearly three hours long and is R-rated. Audiences didn't care and were downright pleased to turn up for the staggering number of shots fired. Internationally, director Chad Stahelski's latest also got off to a damn fine start, adding $64 million, for a $137.5 million global launch. When we consider that the original "John Wick" finished its run back in 2014 with $86 million, that is truly impressive.

The big difference here is that all of that extra gun-fu with that hulking runtime came at a cost. The previous "Wick" films were all mid-budget affairs topping out at $40 million before marketing. This time around, Lionsgate shelled out $100 million before marketing, putting this firmly in blockbuster territory. So while this debut ensured it was a good investment, this entry needed a bigger debut than its predecessors to be considered a hit. Fortunately, everyone is a winner here.