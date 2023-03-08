Chad Stahelski Is Still Open To Making John Wick 5, But We May Have To Wait A While [Exclusive]

In a little under a decade, the "John Wick" franchise has managed to establish itself as one of the all-time greats in the action pantheon. Keanu Reeves is owed a lot of credit for his skills on screen as the deadly assassin, and if the early buzz is to be believed about the upcoming "John Wick: Chapter 4," it's clear the series is in no danger of getting stale. With presumed box office success coming, one must wonder: Is "John Wick: Chapter 5" all but guaranteed? Probably. But will director Chad Stahelski return? That's another question entirely.

/Film's Vanessa Armstrong recently spoke with Stahelski in anticipation of the fourth entry in the series. Stahelski has been at the helm for each and every movie thus far, so, naturally, the subject of "Chapter 5" came up. The filmmaker was by no means committal in regards to his involvement, saying, "Somewhere, maybe somebody will do it." The filmmaker also added, "I'm always saying, 'This is my last one, this will never happen again.' And I'll say that now: This is my last one." But does he really mean it? At the very least, he knows he would need a long break before coming back.