John Wick 4 Director On Giving The Film's Epic Fight Scenes Room To Breathe [Exclusive Interview]

This is a much bigger film with a lot of amazing action scenes, which I want to get into, but it's still grounded in terms of spending time with the characters. When you were crafting the story and putting it all together, how did you determine when to go from those major impressive action scenes to those quieter moments with the characters?

I'm a big fan of a lot of the '70s films, and there was just a different pacing for that era, like with Butch and Sundance [in "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid"]. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't. But sometimes that slow build really helps. So how do you mix action with the slow build?

I have a friend, Tyler Bates, who's a very good composer. We've had a lot of theoretical and philosophical talks about music and the magic of music and what music really is. A lot of great composers always define it by the space in between notes and not the actual notes. It's bop, bop, bop or bop ... bop ... bop. So we started playing with that. We've done so many fight scenes with my company, my team at 87eleven, and you can't always do a "John Wick." Sometimes there's just little fights, unfortunately.

But you play with rhythm, and your theoretical idea is, "How do we make this interesting?" Bop, bop, bop, bop, bah. And then if you listen to some of the soundtracks in "John Wick," the guns are actually taking up one of the musical tracks. There's just a beat — bom, bom, bom. Where the count is going — ba-bap-bap, ba-bap-bap, ba-bap-bap. So you're doing a little bit of a tango riff on the gunshots there. We thought it was fun just to even try and see if anybody got it.

So to your point, you try to look at the whole picture as a pacing thing. It's not just a sequence, it's not just an acting scene. When we write the script, we have an idea what this rhythm is, and you try to be at least 50%, 60% on. When you're in editorial ... there was one version where we had the Arc de Triomphe [which you see in the trailer] and the top shot on the stairs right on each other, but you need to cut back to Bill [Skarsgård], you need to catch up. You need to let the audience take a breath after Rina [Sawayama] climbs up the guy [which you also see in the trailer] and, ta ta ta, and ice picks him. You need those three seconds of her just going, "Ah!" just to re-acclimate yourself. But you don't really know that when you're shooting, when you're writing. That's something you have to watch and feel and go, "Why was that not satisfying? Oh, well, I didn't give it room to breathe."

I think if you look at that in the micro, the macro, it's about, "What is that great pause beat?" You need Keanu to stand up and just hit that pose and look exhausted in the waterfall. That one great shot of him just going, "Ugh." I need that. The audience needs that to go, "What the? Oh! There's more. Okay." But if you don't go, "Whoa," then it's just monotony, just da da da da da slamming you in the face with action.