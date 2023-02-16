John Wick Chapter 4 Trailer: Keanu Reeves Is Back With A Vengeance

Revenge is not the healthiest motivator in the world, but it did kick off one of the best action movie franchises in history. If world-class assassin John Wick (Keanu Reeves) hadn't decided to get revenge on the horrible monsters who killed his Beagle puppy back in 2014, audiences wouldn't have gotten to see him kick bad guy behinds for three incredible movies, and that would be a crying shame. Now, nine years later, it's time to watch Wick whoop butts once more in "John Wick: Chapter 4," and there's a brand new trailer that debuted during the Super Bowl for everyone who likes to watch men crash into one another at high velocity. Action movie fans and football fans, all united by the glory that is Keanu Reeves on a mission.

The latest "John Wick" flick comes to us courtesy of franchise creator Chad Stahelski and will introduce Bill Skarsgård as a new villain who might be even scarier than Pennywise the Dancing Clown from "It," since he wields the power of bureaucracy instead of being a giant space spider. I'll take extraterrestrial arachnids over red tape any day of the week, so Wick has his work cut out for him. We don't have long to wait to see Wick go wild, either, as "John Wick: Chapter 4" will be blasting its way into theaters on March 24, 2023.