In John Wick 4, Bill Skarsgard's Marquis Will Wield The Most Evil Weapon Of All: Bureaucracy

On the surface, the "John Wick" franchise seems like nothing more than a star vehicle for Keanu Reeves. However, the films have surprisingly complex world-building. The underworld of assassins is governed by strict rules; it is a business, after all. With each sequel, the action scenes get bigger and the rules gain more clauses.

In the first film, the extent of this was the Continental Hotel; a hub for assassins in NYC run by Winston (Ian McShane) and his concierge Charon (Lance Reddick). On the Continental's grounds, no business may be conducted with the penalty of execution. In "Chapter 2," we learn the system is global and run by a "High Table" of assassins. "Chapter 2" demonstrates this by showing workers in different offices across the globe relaying information to each other.

We also see the punishment of "excommunicado" status when Wick violates Continental rules. In "Chapter 3," the High-Table's Adjudicator (Asia Kate Dillon) decides to invade the Continental for harboring Wick. Before the attack can begin, she has to ring up an office manager (Robin Lord Taylor) and have the hotel officially "deconsecrated."

"John Wick: Chapter 4" will continue this trend with the new villain, Marquis de Gramont (Bill Skarsgård). In the trailer, he promises "New management" in a fittingly French accent. In an interview with Total Film, director Chad Stahelski and Skarsgård discuss the "bureaucratic evils" of the Marquis.