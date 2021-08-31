Donnie Yen Is Having Fun Making John Wick 4, And We'll Take That As A Good Sign

Apparently, the answer to that question is — if you'll allow me to paraphrase — "a lot." "John Wick: Chapter 4" marks the first collaboration between action stars Donnie Yen and Keanu Reeves and, by all accounts, it couldn't be going better. In a video interview with Collider (via Comic Book), Yen is asked about his experience on set and speaks in positively glowing terms about both Reeves and director Chad Stahelski.

"I have to take this opportunity to [express] my utmost appreciation for Chad and Keanu. They're just lovely men, gentlemen, they've got a big heart. Keanu's got a good soul, a good man. Chad is also a very good man, very knowledgeable. People think of him as a brilliant action guy, he's not [just that], he understands films. He's a film librarian, he knows what's going on. I'm having the best time working with them in this movie, [more] than any of my previous Hollywood movies, so I wanted to express my appreciation."

Coming from someone of Yen's caliber, that's high praise indeed. We always have to account for typically outsized exuberance when it comes to quotes like these, but something tells me Yen is being wholly genuine about just how high "John Wick: Chapter 4" ranks among his previous experiences working in the Hollywood system. Reeves has cultivated a well-earned reputation as one of the hardest working, but also most pleasant actors around. Not even Yen could resist the charms of the "Matrix" actor, going even further in describing his respect for Reeves.

"He's great, it's more than I expected. He's the guy, he does everything himself. He put in the hours, he put in the work and he can do it. He's no joke. I have that respect for him, and he's just a cool guy to be around and to work with."

At this point, I'm so invested in the "Wick" series that I'd willingly forego any and all trailer footage in lieu of just watching the cast members gush about how much fun it was to act alongside Reeves. Those cast members include Laurence Fishburne, Lance Reddick, Ian McShane, Rina Sawayama, Shamier Anderson, Bill Skarsgård, Scott Adkins, Hiroyuki Sanada, Marko Zaror, and Clancy Brown.

"John Wick: Chapter 4" is set for release on May 27, 2022.