Director Chad Stahelski Wants The Audiences To See John Wick As Odysseus In Chapter 4

One of the most impressive aspects of the "John Wick" series is its commitment to world-building. Back when the first film came out nearly a decade ago, the story was relatively simple. Ex-assassin John Wick (Keanu Reeves) comes out of retirement to unleash a wave of hot fury against those who murdered his dog. That alone would have made the film a hit, but to sweeten the deal, we were also introduced to how the world of assassins operates between the cracks. Through the assassin-owned hotel known as the Continental, the operation of their own currency, rules, and relationship dynamics are able to flourish out in the open. It's become so popular that there are currently two spin-off projects in the works.

Each subsequent "John Wick" film has been able to pry open a bigger assassin underground than the previous one, without losing sight of Reeves' place in the story. In fact, they often play into the next step of Wick's journey to return to his blissful retirement. Director Chad Stahelski loves adding the kind of mythology needed to make this series feel different from the rest of the pack.

"John Wick: Chapter 3" left our titular hero in yet another tough position. Having been left for dead, he's pissed and ready to lay out some more vengeance. However, in "Chapter 4," it would seem that Wick's journey might have a light ahead at the end of the tunnel. Life and death on the journey for redemption is what this franchise has always been about, which is why the stuntman turned influential action director wants you to have a timeless literary figure in mind when you watch it.