How The Director Of John Wick Became Keanu Reeves' Stunt Double On The Matrix [Comic-Con]

"John Wick” franchise director Chad Stahelski has been at the helm since the very beginning, but his connection to the series' star Keanu Reeves goes back even further than most realize.

Universally hailed for its magnificent action sequences, part of the reason the "John Wick" series is so phenomenal is because Stahelski worked for decades as a stunt performer and coordinator. During Collider's Directors on Directing Panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Stahelski spoke about his early days as a stunt performer, and how it helped him to better understand filmmaking as a whole. "It gives you an inside scoop on what's going on," Stahelski said. "You get to work with all the departments, you got to see filmmaking from the trenches ... you really get to be inside and see how the sausage was being made, and it's a fantastic experience."

Stahelski's first big stunt job was on the set of "The Crow," where he served as the double for the late, great, Brandon Lee. Less than two years later, Stahelski would be auditioning for a little film called "The Matrix." As Stahelski tells it, a fellow stunt performer he had been working with approached him at 9 a.m. after working a long shift on a TV series, encouraging him to audition just a few hours later. "I still had blood dripping down me," he said. His colleague informed him the film was going to be a blend of science-fiction and kung-fu, and that he felt Stahelski's kung-fu background might make him the perfect fit for the star — Keanu Reeves.