The Moment John Wick's Director Realized They Made A Great Movie

For a series of movies that now seems like a total no-brainer of franchise, the truth behind the humble origins of "John Wick" is liable to surprise those who weren't on board right from the very start in 2014. The modestly-budgeted first film earned a respectable — though not sensational – $86 million worldwide, turning what seemed like a questionable (and oddly-marketed) B-movie premise into a word-of-mouth critical darling that slowly but steadily earned a loyal and intensely passionate fanbase. Driven by its committed lead star, a deceptively simple inciting incident, and an impressively strong sense of world building that left viewers wanting more, the refreshingly original flick went on to spawn two incredibly successful sequels, with yet another one upcoming (which appears ready to blow our minds all over again) and even a prequel television series that's currently in post-production, as well.

Yet once upon a time, the success of the first "John Wick" was hardly assured. With directors Chad Stahelski and David Leitch at the helm, the then-unproven upstarts faced an uphill battle in terms of justifying the continued adventures of the assassin-turned-pacifist-turned-Baba-Yaga. With the benefit of hindsight, of course, it's easy to see the building blocks for an ongoing and sustainable franchise. At the time, however, even Stahelski felt nothing but nerves during the very first screening of the film ahead of its worldwide premiere.

During Collider's Directors on Directing panel during San Diego Comic-Con, Stahelski wound back the clock and reminisced about the moment of truth when he first realized that he had a potential hit on his hands.