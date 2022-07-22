John Wick: Chapter 4 Trailer: Once Again, We're Thinking He's Back

The man who can't be stopped has spawned a thrilling action franchise that simply won't stop.

The rags-to-riches story of the "John Wick" franchise is practically unheard-of these days — an original and modestly-budgeted film with an incredibly straightforward premise (a man goes on a quest for revenge after gangsters kill his dog!) debuted to relatively subdued acclaim, eventually established a strong and vocal following over the years, and finally built enough momentum to justify breakout sequels that successfully attracted millions of mainstream moviegoers. In an era of relentlessly loud superhero movies and cardboard cutout Netflix blockbusters, the quietly efficient and back-to-basics approach of the "John Wick" movies (thanks in no small part to star Keanu Reeves' dedication to doing his own stunts) continues to make them stand apart as a breath of fresh air for genre fans.

The release of "John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum" in 2019 left fans eagerly awaiting the next installment, though COVID concerns have continually pushed the fourth film back. Technically our first "look" at "John Wick: Chapter 4" came with reactions to exclusive CinemaCon footage in April of 2022, but there's nothing quite like an actual publicly-released trailer to get tongues wagging. Thanks to the ongoing spectacle of San Diego Comic-Con, that first trailer — and an official title for the film — have finally arrived. Check out all the gun-toting, fisticuff-heavy action below!