The Five Countries Where John Wick 4 Takes Place
"John Wick" fever is officially back for the fourth installment of the hard-hitting, no-holds-barred, gloriously gun-fu action franchise. "John Wick 4" (official title still pending) promises to up the ante to heights previously unreached by the previous Chad Stahelski-directed sequels, raising the stakes even further by pitting Keanu Reeves' perpetually exhausted title character against everyone and anyone who might have reason to bring him down.
Take one look back at the original film, however, and it may be surprising to realize just how much this once-unknown world has expanded at a rapid-fire pace. What was once confined to a small part of New York City has since grown to become a truly globetrotting adventure, from the ancient ruins littered throughout Italy to the unforgiving sands of Morocco. Fans will be interested to know that "John Wick 4" will keep that tradition going, as we found out during Collider's Directors on Directing panel during San Diego Comic-Con. Moderated by Collider's Steven Weintraub and attended by /Film's Jacob Hall, the exclusive conversation proved to contain a wealth of gems and insights about the upcoming sequel — spearheaded by Keanu Reeves himself, who made a surprise appearance to signal the release of the newest trailer.
Reeves and Stahelski teamed up to tease just where the action will take the former hitman, suggesting no less than five countries on multiple continents that fans can expect to visit in "John Wick 4."
Location, location, location
John Wick is going international. While the impossibly skilled gunman has largely torn up the streets of New York City — rampaging through various buildings and careening across town on horseback — "John Wick 4" will see our favorite remorseful killer take his talents overseas. In-between their hilarious banter while on stage at the panel, Chad Stahelski and the always-effervescent Keanu Reeves took a moment to answer a question by moderator Steven Weintraub about the various locales we'll get to see in the upcoming fourth chapter.
After a bit of lighthearted confusion concerning the difference between cities and countries, the director and movie star managed to get their answers straight. According to the pair, the plot will cross international borders and bring Wick from his usual stomping grounds in America to Japan, Jordan, Germany, and France. That international flavor is certainly reflected in the stellar cast for the sequel, which is headlined by Japanese actor Hiroyuki Sanada and Japanese pop star Rina Sawayama. They'll be joined by Chinese martial arts superstar Donnie Yen, Chilean actor Marko Zaror (who'll be playing the villain of the picture), and many, many more.
"John Wick 4" will smash its way into theaters — globally, in every sense of the word! — on March 24, 2023