The Five Countries Where John Wick 4 Takes Place

"John Wick" fever is officially back for the fourth installment of the hard-hitting, no-holds-barred, gloriously gun-fu action franchise. "John Wick 4" (official title still pending) promises to up the ante to heights previously unreached by the previous Chad Stahelski-directed sequels, raising the stakes even further by pitting Keanu Reeves' perpetually exhausted title character against everyone and anyone who might have reason to bring him down.

Take one look back at the original film, however, and it may be surprising to realize just how much this once-unknown world has expanded at a rapid-fire pace. What was once confined to a small part of New York City has since grown to become a truly globetrotting adventure, from the ancient ruins littered throughout Italy to the unforgiving sands of Morocco. Fans will be interested to know that "John Wick 4" will keep that tradition going, as we found out during Collider's Directors on Directing panel during San Diego Comic-Con. Moderated by Collider's Steven Weintraub and attended by /Film's Jacob Hall, the exclusive conversation proved to contain a wealth of gems and insights about the upcoming sequel — spearheaded by Keanu Reeves himself, who made a surprise appearance to signal the release of the newest trailer.

Reeves and Stahelski teamed up to tease just where the action will take the former hitman, suggesting no less than five countries on multiple continents that fans can expect to visit in "John Wick 4."