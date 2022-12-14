Ballerina: Everything We Know So Far About The John Wick Spin-Off Starring Ana De Armas

Who could've predicted a humble B-movie about a retired assassin seeking revenge for the death of his puppy would birth one of the hottest franchises in Hollywood?

Over three films and many, many creative kills (though it's hard to top "death by library book"), the "John Wick" series has given us some of the best onscreen hand-to-hand combat and world-building in recent memory. The man they call Baba Yaga will continue his quest proper in "John Wick: Chapter 4," a sequel that promises to wear its Samurai movie influences on its sleeve. Meanwhile, the Wick-verse will expand to the small screen with "The Continental," an upcoming TV series that follows the titular hotel's slippery owner Winston during his younger days back in the 1970s. And that's not the only off-shoot that's actively moving forward.

Development is now underway on "Ballerina," a spin-off film inspired by the scene in "John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum" where John (Keanu Reeves) spots a ballerina/assassin in training (real-life New York City Ballet member Unity Phelan) while meeting with the Director (Angelica Huston) of the Ruska Roma crime syndicate. So far as pitches go, an action movie about a vengeful killer dancer certainly sounds like something worth sitting up and taking notice of, all ties to the "John Wick" universe aside. Toss in Ana de Armas, who's fresh off her scene-stealing turn as newbie field agent Paloma in "No Time to Die," and you might just have a winning formula.