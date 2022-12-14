Ballerina: Everything We Know So Far About The John Wick Spin-Off Starring Ana De Armas
Who could've predicted a humble B-movie about a retired assassin seeking revenge for the death of his puppy would birth one of the hottest franchises in Hollywood?
Over three films and many, many creative kills (though it's hard to top "death by library book"), the "John Wick" series has given us some of the best onscreen hand-to-hand combat and world-building in recent memory. The man they call Baba Yaga will continue his quest proper in "John Wick: Chapter 4," a sequel that promises to wear its Samurai movie influences on its sleeve. Meanwhile, the Wick-verse will expand to the small screen with "The Continental," an upcoming TV series that follows the titular hotel's slippery owner Winston during his younger days back in the 1970s. And that's not the only off-shoot that's actively moving forward.
Development is now underway on "Ballerina," a spin-off film inspired by the scene in "John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum" where John (Keanu Reeves) spots a ballerina/assassin in training (real-life New York City Ballet member Unity Phelan) while meeting with the Director (Angelica Huston) of the Ruska Roma crime syndicate. So far as pitches go, an action movie about a vengeful killer dancer certainly sounds like something worth sitting up and taking notice of, all ties to the "John Wick" universe aside. Toss in Ana de Armas, who's fresh off her scene-stealing turn as newbie field agent Paloma in "No Time to Die," and you might just have a winning formula.
When and where to watch Ballerina
Deadline has confirmed that production on "Ballerina" is underway as of December 2022, meaning a 2023 theatrical release date is unlikely but not entirely outside the realm of possibility. "John Wick: Chapter 4" is currently set to arrive on March 24, 2023, having been delayed nearly two years from its originally-announced launch date in 2021 by the pandemic. Lionsgate had initially wanted to shoot the fourth and fifth mainline "John Wick" movies back-to-back, though that obviously didn't end up happening and the fate of "John Wick 5" remains somewhat up in the air for the time being ... which is by no means meant to suggest it's dead in the water, mind you.
Presumably, Lionsgate will want to give "Ballerina" a little extra space away from the next "John Wick" sequel, rather than releasing them in close proximity and risking audiences burning out on visits to the Wick-verse. For that reason, an early 2024 premiere might be ideal for the spin-off, allowing it to potentially thrive in the same late winter slot that served "John Wick: Chapter 2" so well back in 2017.
What Ballerina will be about
"Ballerina" is described as an action-thriller that follows the titular dancer-assassin as she sets out to take revenge against the killer-for-hire who murdered her family. But while it might read as a fairly generic setup for a film about a female assassin, the hope is that "Ballerina" will boast a caliber of world-building and action equal (or nearly equal) to that of the central "John Wick" movies.
Naturally, the "Ballerina" spin-off won't be hurting for cameos from familiar "John Wick" actors and locations, though (with a little luck) not to the degree that it distracts from the title character's story. After all, part of what makes the first "John Wick" movie so great is that it keeps its focus on John and his personal journey, using its world-building to service his arc and not vice versa. That's easier said than done when it comes to these types of shared universe films, so fingers crossed, "Ballerina" will prove up to the task.
What we know about the Ballerina cast and crew
Len Wiseman ("Underworld," "Live Free or Die Hard") is directing "Ballerina," drawing from a script by Shay Hatten ("John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum," "Army of the Dead," "Army of Thieves") and featuring punch-ups by "Killing Eve" and "Promising Young Woman" scribe Emerald Fennell. The film's producers include Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, along with "John Wick" series director Chad Stahelski.
Among those joining Ana de Armas (as the film's lead) in the "Ballerina" cast are Keanu Reeves, Anjelica Huston, Ian McShane, and Lance Reddick in their respective "John Wick" movie roles, along with Catalina Sandino Moreno and Daryl Dixon himself, aka "The Walking Dead" alum Norman Reedus. It was de Armas who spearheaded Oscar-winner Fennell's involvement with the film, having stated, "It was really important for me to hire a female writer, because to that point when I got involved in the project, it was only the director, Len Wiseman, and another guy. And I was like, 'That's not going to work.'" Could Fennell also prove to be the creative who elevates "Ballerina" into something special? She certainly knows how to craft a compelling female assassin, there's no denying that.