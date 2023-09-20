The Continental Review: A Lifeless, Joyless, And Ultimately Pointless Return To The Wick-Verse

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the movie being reviewed here wouldn't exist.

They should've left him alone. In 2014's "John Wick," unsuspecting audiences watched in slack-jawed delight as Keanu Reeves announced that he was back and better than ever as the eponymous assassin with a well-founded grudge and an ungodly talent for headshots. What followed has to be considered one of the last decade's greatest success stories: an original action franchise that organically built up its fanbase on the strength of a bona fide movie star. This initially straightforward revenge story, kicked off when Alfie Allen and his goons picked the wrong car to steal and the wrong dog to kill, gradually revealed itself as a downright mythological fable that came to a fitting and (mostly) definitive end with this year's "John Wick: Chapter 4."

So, it should go without saying that any further attempt at building out the world of Wick ought to have learned an important lesson or two from what those deeply unlucky Russian mobsters failed to do all those years ago — take a deep breath, ask themselves if this is a legend truly worth messing with, and carefully weigh the consequences before walking away with their reputations intact and unharmed.

That's what makes it so disappointing that Peacock and Lionsgate's "The Continental," the breathlessly-hyped "three-part event" detailing the origins of the famed Continental hotel and the rise of one Winston Scott (the enigmatic hotel manager portrayed by the great Ian McShane in the films), fares just about as well as any misbegotten character who presumed they could outsmart or outgun John Wick. Developed by Greg Coolidge, Kirk Ward, and Shawn Simmons, this prequel story clearly aims to take advantage of the appeal and seductive storytelling potential of the world-building first created by the trio of Chad Stahelski, David Leitch, and Derek Kolstad, all of whom serve as executive producers on this project. On paper, at least, it's easy to see why increasingly IP-obsessed executives thought this would be a surefire hit ... even as the final results tell a very different story.

What nobody involved seems to have realized, unfortunately, is that the relatively low reward of maintaining the brand simply wasn't worth the high risk of watering down a fan-favorite franchise.