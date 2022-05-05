Killing Eve Almost Had A Darker Ending, And That Might Have Been Better

Based on the very angry fan reaction, this isn't the ending that the audience envisioned for the dangerously dysfunctional duo — but series star Sandra Oh has recently revealed that it isn't the ending the writer's room originally had planned. But something tells me that the finale left on the cutting room floor wouldn't have been much better received. While chatting with Deadline (via TVLine), Oh revealed that she originally wanted Eve to bite the dust instead. She said:

"Honestly, it was going to be the other way around. When I was talking to Laura Neal, our head writer – that was at the beginning of 2020 – and we were chatting about how we were going to end this. I was like, 'You should kill my character'. I thought that would be the strongest and the most interesting ending."

Oh explained that this felt like the most fitting end to Eve's story, given how much she'd changed:

"I felt emotionally, it was the right place of where I was at, because at the end of season 3, I just felt like Eve was starting to get into a nihilistic place, and we're like, 'Let's just continue that line and let's go straight into it.'"

Oh partially credits the big change to the pandemic shutdown, which halted production and gave the team more time to ruminate on the ending. Ultimately, they returned her later in the year after a change of heart and decided Eve needed to live. Oh goes on to explain their reasoning:

"Eve is the way into this world. She's our everywoman. So it's kind of really super depressing if she dies."

According to Oh, her costar Jodie Comer was very much on board for the change but judging by the fan reaction, not everyone feels that this solved the whole "super depressing" part of the problem. Villanelle certainly serves a different role in the series than Eve and in a way, there's something less tragic about the assassin dying in place of the (semi-)innocent agent, but does that make the ending better? It depends who you ask. It's a better fit for the subversive nature of the show than the predictable tragic end of Villanelle and, like Oh originally argued, follows Eve down her hole of nihilism. But then again, it still keeps the leads tragically apart.

Even Luke Jennings, author of the "Codename Villanelle" book series that the show is based on, was unhappy with their separation by death ending that he argues punishes Villanelle (and Eve) "for the bloody, erotically impelled chaos they have caused." Jennings hits the nail on the head when he said that it would've been "much more darkly satisfying, and true to Killing Eve's original spirit" had the pair "walked off into the sunset together." Alas, endings rarely go the way we want them to.