The Killing Eve Book Series Author Hated The Series Finale Just Like Everyone Else

Warning: major spoilers ahead for "Killing Eve."

After years of bloody, sexy tension, BBC's "Killing Eve" has wrapped up its final season with a bang ... But not the kind of bang fans were hoping for. After watching British investigator Eve (Sandra Oh) and assassin Villanelle (Jodie Corner) become more and more obsessed and enmeshed with each other every season, it seemed like a deeply messed up and also incredibly hot romance was right around the corner. And it was. Kind of. But after a brief glimpse of happiness for the couple, their romance is shattered when Villanelle is suddenly murdered and Eve is left screaming in her wake.

For a show that seemed to bask in its subversiveness, Villanelle's sudden end felt so typical and pedestrian that it almost went full circle and became shocking again, but the keyword there is "almost." Much of the criticism that came out of the "Killing Eve" finale centered on the "bury your gays" trope, in which LGBTQ+ couples or characters are allowed a single, shining moment of happiness before they meet a brutal end.