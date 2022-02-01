Killing Eve Season 4 Trailer: The Dangerously Dysfunctional Love Story Comes To An End

The Righteous Brothers' version of "Unchained Melody" provides a soundtrack for the "Killing Eve" season 4 trailer. No matter how long the two women circle around each other like wild dogs who can't decide whether to mate or tear each others' faces off, their showdowns are always exciting. This time, they lock eyes from either side of a fish tank just as the song reaches the lyrics, "I hunger for your touch." Villanelle even gets down on her knees for Eve to show she's changed — not in a proposal, I don't think, but the imagery will not be lost on fans.

"Do you know that fable about the scorpion and the frog?" Eve asks Villanelle later, half in a whisper as they sit on a couch. "They hook up?" Villanelle guesses. "The both die," Eve answers. This should be ominous, but something about the song and the intimacy of their conversation makes me doubt this show is headed in a tragic direction. Everything we see here, from Villanelle going through what looks like a baptism to her gently touching Eve's hand as they speak, looks like the little murder wives show that could might finally go all the way.

Before we start celebrating, though, it's worth noting that there's still an element of suspense in this trailer. The show hasn't gone totally soft. We see brief snippets of Carolyn being kidnapped and Eve scrambling on the forest floor, plus some pesky footage of both Eve and Villanelle locked in embraces with people who aren't each other. The show has had its ups and downs, but as it enters its final run, the future for Eve and Villanelle looks ... well, if not bright, at least exhilarating.

"Killing Eve" will return on February 27, 2022, on BBC America and AMC+.