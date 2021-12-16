Killing Eve Season 4 Teaser: The Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer Series Comes To An End
Goodbyes are never easy, but when you're saying goodbye to a show as beloved as "Killing Eve," that last farewell feels excruciating. The critically acclaimed BBC America series is coming to a close with its fourth and final season, finally completing the cat and mouse game between British Intelligence operative Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh) and the sociopathic assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer). The two women are equally obsessed with one another, and every season is a riveting exercise in emotional edging, tension, and yearning. The final season was delayed by, you guessed it, the pandemic, with fans having to wait about two years since the completion of season 3.
[SPOILER ALERT] "Killing Eve" is notorious for ending each season with intimate violence, with Eve stabbing Villanelle in the stomach at the end of season 1, and Villanelle tagging her back by shooting Eve from behind at the end of the second season. When we last saw Eve and Villanelle at the end of season 3, the two women (who spent most of the season apart) decided to turn their backs and walk away once and for all. But they both turn around, with neither one of the women seeming to be able to let the other go. Despite their mutual desire, the demise of either woman or even a continuation of their relationship will certainly result in mutually assured destruction.
Killing Eve Season 4 Teaser
The ominous teaser doesn't give us much to go on, but it definitely piques our excitement.
Saying goodbye is bittersweet, for sure, but AMC Networks and "Killing Eve" producer Sid Gentle Films Ltd confirmed with Variety that they're in the process of developing potential spin-offs to expand on the existing world. There's not been any confirmation on what those spin-offs would be about, or which characters (if any) would star, but at least we know that the world of "Killing Eve" isn't done just yet.
"We have been unbelievably blessed to work with extraordinary human beings throughout the life of 'Killing Eve,'" said executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle. "From the magical Phoebe [Waller-Bridge], to the delectable Emerald [Fennell], Suzanne [Heathcote] and now Laura [Neal], headed by the superpowers of Sandra [Oh], Jodie [Comer], Fiona [Shaw] and Kim [Bodnia], and with brilliantly talented directors and crew. No one knew what an adventure we were embarking on and there's so much more to come. Buckle up!" The only thing I'm buckling up for is Eve and Villanelle being in love and running away to start a life together.
"Killing Eve" has earned 19 Emmy nominations to date, including a win for Comer as Best Actress in the drama category in 2019. Sandra Oh has also been nominated every year from 2018–2020, is the first woman of Asian descent to receive the nomination, and her Golden Globe win for Best Actress made her the first Asian woman to win multiple Golden Globes (her first being for "Grey's Anatomy").
The teaser did provide some information, though — a premiere date. We'll be saying "goodbye" to Eve and Villanelle starting February 27, 2022.