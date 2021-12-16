Killing Eve Season 4 Teaser: The Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer Series Comes To An End

The ominous teaser doesn't give us much to go on, but it definitely piques our excitement.

Saying goodbye is bittersweet, for sure, but AMC Networks and "Killing Eve" producer Sid Gentle Films Ltd confirmed with Variety that they're in the process of developing potential spin-offs to expand on the existing world. There's not been any confirmation on what those spin-offs would be about, or which characters (if any) would star, but at least we know that the world of "Killing Eve" isn't done just yet.

"We have been unbelievably blessed to work with extraordinary human beings throughout the life of 'Killing Eve,'" said executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle. "From the magical Phoebe [Waller-Bridge], to the delectable Emerald [Fennell], Suzanne [Heathcote] and now Laura [Neal], headed by the superpowers of Sandra [Oh], Jodie [Comer], Fiona [Shaw] and Kim [Bodnia], and with brilliantly talented directors and crew. No one knew what an adventure we were embarking on and there's so much more to come. Buckle up!" The only thing I'm buckling up for is Eve and Villanelle being in love and running away to start a life together.

"Killing Eve" has earned 19 Emmy nominations to date, including a win for Comer as Best Actress in the drama category in 2019. Sandra Oh has also been nominated every year from 2018–2020, is the first woman of Asian descent to receive the nomination, and her Golden Globe win for Best Actress made her the first Asian woman to win multiple Golden Globes (her first being for "Grey's Anatomy").

The teaser did provide some information, though — a premiere date. We'll be saying "goodbye" to Eve and Villanelle starting February 27, 2022.