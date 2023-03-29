Will There Be A John Wick 5? Producer Erica Lee Thinks So [Exclusive]

This post contains major spoilers for "John Wick: Chapter 4."

There's a simple rule that usually dictates whether you'll get more of a show or movie you love: follow the money. Hollywood is infamous for squeezing as much life as it can out of anything successful, whether through sequels, spin-offs, or the industry's latest obsession, cinematic universes. This means those of us who've seen "John Wick: Chapter 4" and its bombshell of an ending have been given hope by the fact the film has set a new franchise box office opening record, making $73.5 million in its first weekend.

While it would seem our dearly departed assassin's quest for freedom finally ended with "John Wick: Chapter 4," the film is also on track to continue the franchise trend of making more money than the previous entry. And you know what that means. Lionsgate and Thunder Road execs are hastily being assembled as we speak to discuss how best to milk this thing to within an inch of its life. The problem, as previously mentioned, is that John Wick is ostensibly six feet deep, having succumbed to a gunshot wound at the end of "Chapter 4."

But as we all know, in movies, unless you see a body no one is ever dead. Fortunately, no one actually saw Keanu Reeves' hitman perish, which seems to have been by design. The team behind the "John Wick" films know they're on to a winner, and while spin-offs have been in the works for a while, no one's 100% sure this cinematic universe works without Reeves at its center. Luckily, franchise director Chad Stahelski has confirmed he's at least open to making "John Wick: Chapter 5," and now there's more positive-sounding news.