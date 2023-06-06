Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two Has Stopped Filming Due To The Writers' Strike

"Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part Two" has stalled production due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike, according to the latest issue of Empire Magazine. The outlet, which cites the upcoming sequel as roughly 40% completed, interviewed writer/director Christopher McQuarrie, who spoke about the multiple delays (the rest pandemic-related) that have slowed the "Mission: Impossible" franchise down in recent years.

Empire says the WGA strike has "stopped McQuarrie in his tracks," and while the filmmaker doesn't seem to address the strike directly or express solidarity in the interview, Empire quotes his response to the latest in a series of delays that have been impacting the "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning" movies since 2020. "It's unrelenting," the filmmaker told the outlet with a sigh. "Behind each tsunami is another tsunami. We live in a state of 24-hour tsunami awareness. That's just what we do."

The WGA strike is, of course, not a tsunami meant to ruin a Tom Cruise blockbuster, but an ongoing labor movement meant to give writers — including those who work on major tentpole films like these — necessary fair wages and job security in the midst of a period of economic turmoil and artistic devaluation. McQuarrie is co-writing the upcoming two-parter with "Band of Brothers" co-creator and screenwriter Erik Jendresen. According to Empire, "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part Two" had already shot some footage in South Africa and the Arctic before the industry shutdown that began in May impacted the production.