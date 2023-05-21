Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Will Unravel Parts Of Ethan Hunt's Past

With the release of the latest and final trailer for "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One," speculation about the plot has already started to run a little rampant based on a few cryptic lines of dialogue and the introduction of a new character tied to Ethan Hunt's past. Since the original Brian De Palma directed "Mission Impossible" exploded into theaters in the summer of 1996, each subsequent entry has been distilled down to whatever stunt set piece Tom Cruise is attempting, rather than the intricate machinations and global intrigue that typically comes along with the spy genre. In short, audiences don't remember the plot, they remember Cruise hanging off the side of a building.

De Palma's first film is in line with a more classic spy thriller, filled with plenty of mystery and surprising double crosses that amount to a satisfying cinematic sleight of hand trick. John Woo's "M:I-2" is purely surface level featuring Cruise modeling on a motorbike in slow motion for two hours. It was J.J. Abrams' "M:i:III" that set out to answer the question of what Ethan Hunt does when he's not out saving the world.

In "Dead Reckoning Part One," there are more questions popping up about who Ethan was before joining the Impossible Missions Force (IMF). For starters, the return of IMF boss Eugene Kittridge (Henry Czerny) raises eyebrows, especially when he tells Ethan in the trailer that "our lives are the sum of our choices, and we cannot escape the past." But it's a new character played by Esai Morales that's peaking our interest and hinting at some potential dark secrets that may emerge from out of the shadows.