Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Trailer: The Fate Of The World Is Once Again In Tom Cruise's Hands

Another day, another death-defying stunt. Tom Cruise has probably heard all our jokes about how he apparently has a death wish, pushing the absolute limits of common sense and safety with each and every "Mission: Impossible" film. Now, we've somehow ended up in a place where driving a motorcycle off a massive ramp and into thin air hundreds of feet up with only a parachute to save his life simply feels ... expected. Hollywood is probably the definition of a "Well, what have you done for me lately?" business, and there's perhaps nobody on the planet more aware of this fact than our resident thrill-seeking A-list actor.

With "Top Gun: Maverick" behind us and the rave reviews for "John Wick: Chapter 4" crowning a new action champion for 2023 (so far), "Mission: Impossible" will truly have to bring the goods.

It's been quite some time since we received our first official look at what Agent Ethan Hunt has in store for us in "Dead Reckoning Part One," and Paramount has finally released a brand-new trailer showing off even more of the goods. And lest anyone mistakenly believe that wild motorcycle stunt would be the only spectacle this blockbuster would have to offer, think again. Check out all the new footage below!