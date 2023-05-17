Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Trailer: The Fate Of The World Is Once Again In Tom Cruise's Hands
Another day, another death-defying stunt. Tom Cruise has probably heard all our jokes about how he apparently has a death wish, pushing the absolute limits of common sense and safety with each and every "Mission: Impossible" film. Now, we've somehow ended up in a place where driving a motorcycle off a massive ramp and into thin air hundreds of feet up with only a parachute to save his life simply feels ... expected. Hollywood is probably the definition of a "Well, what have you done for me lately?" business, and there's perhaps nobody on the planet more aware of this fact than our resident thrill-seeking A-list actor.
With "Top Gun: Maverick" behind us and the rave reviews for "John Wick: Chapter 4" crowning a new action champion for 2023 (so far), "Mission: Impossible" will truly have to bring the goods.
It's been quite some time since we received our first official look at what Agent Ethan Hunt has in store for us in "Dead Reckoning Part One," and Paramount has finally released a brand-new trailer showing off even more of the goods. And lest anyone mistakenly believe that wild motorcycle stunt would be the only spectacle this blockbuster would have to offer, think again. Check out all the new footage below!
Watch the Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One trailer
The universe is over 13 billion years old, our planet has been around for roughly 4.5 billion of those, modern humans first arrived on the scene within the last 200,000 – 300,000 years, and somehow we're lucky enough to be alive at a time when Tom Cruise, director Chris McQuarrie, and the rest of the creative team are about to deliver the most extreme installment of the long-running "Mission: Impossible" franchise.
As incredible as the footage is, nobody should have needed to take this long to get on board with what the filmmakers are cooking up here. "Dead Reckoning" remains in the incredibly capable hands of McQuarrie, who's partnered up with Cruise several times before and has clearly developed an easy rapport with the actor. This may very well be the ideal franchise for both artists, allowing one to keep pushing the other until audiences have no choice but to turn out to theaters in droves just to try and make their eyes believe what they're seeing. "Dead Reckoning" is the first part of a planned two-movie saga, following up on Ethan Hunt and his team of lovable IMF agents (that's the Impossible Mission Force, for the uninitiated out there) as they face yet another world-ending threat.
In addition to Cruise, this latest "Mission: Impossible" adventure stars Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Vanessa Kirby, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Cary Elwes, Indira Varma, Shea Whigham, Esai Morales, Rob Delaney, Frederick Schmidt, Charles Parnell, Mark Gatiss, and Henry Czerny. "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One" is slated to arrive in theaters on July 12, 2023.