How Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation Created A New Chapter For Ethan Hunt - And Tom Cruise

(Welcome back to Man on a Mission, a series where we revisit the films of the "Mission: Impossible" franchise as we sprint toward the release of the seventh film next month.)

As the "Mission: Impossible" film series closed out its second decade, there were a few recognizable hallmarks that ran through each entry. Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise, natch) would always be the most determined and driven agent within the Impossible Mission Force, always willing to place his own life and safety over that of the millions upon millions of people who depended on his heroism without even realizing he was the one who could stop them from certain doom.

Ethan would be joined by only a couple of fortunate returning players, such as Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames) and Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg). There would always be death-defying stunts, too. But it took nearly twenty years for a "Mission: Impossible" film to crack the code of having a female character with weight and dimension. Ethan Hunt has always been a compelling character because Tom Cruise is a magnetic screen presence. It just took until the 2015 film "Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation" for Ethan to meet someone as talented as he is. Enter Ilsa Faust.

Of course, before Ethan meets Ilsa (Rebecca Ferguson), there's at least one death-defying stunt to display. In the run-up to "Rogue Nation," one truly arresting stunt had been shared and marketed half to death, in which Ethan Hunt would literally hang off the side of a plane while it was in flight ... which of course meant that Tom Cruise was going to the lengths of hanging off the side of a plane to entertain audiences around the world. The movie does not waste any time getting to that stunt, which serves as the cold open. The details of why Ethan has to resort to this action are minimal, as much as where he was before the stunt begins. (The rest of his team is trying to stop black-market operatives from stealing nerve gas, and when they're unable to stop the plane from departing, Ethan appears basically out of nowhere to do it his way.)