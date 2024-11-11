Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Trailer Puts The Fate Of Every Living Soul On Earth In Tom Cruise's Hands

Ethan Hunt is back ... for the final time? The trailer for the next "Mission: Impossible" film is here, and it brings with it a new title that raises an eyebrow or two. The flick is called "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning," and the word "final" in there seems to imply this will be the last adventure for the Impossible: Mission force. At one point, this movie was going to be called "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two," as the previous entry was "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One." But "Dead Reckoning Part One" underperformed at the box office, and studio Paramount quickly dropped the "Part One" from the title by the time the film hit digital and Blu-ray.

The title may be different, but "The Final Reckoning" will still be a continuation of the previous film, as "Dead Reckoning" ended on a cliffhanger with villain Gabriel (Esai Morales) getting away. As for Ethan Hunt and his team, they have to find a sunken submarine that we saw at the start of the previous movie and use a mysterious key that unlocks secrets tied to the Entity, a form of evil A.I. that has made everyone's life a living hell. I'll be honest: I love, love, love this franchise, but "Dead Reckoning" felt like a disappointment. I was especially surly that the film killed off fan favorite character Ilsa Faust, played by Rebecca Ferguson. But who knows — maybe she's not dead! Maybe someone will pull off a mask in this new movie and reveal they're Ilsa, alive and well, somehow! For now, though, watch the "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning" trailer above as we await the film's May 23, 2025 release date.