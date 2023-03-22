The Mission Impossible Sequels Just Pulled Their Biggest Stunt Yet — Getting Rolf Saxon Back

The "Mission: Impossible" sequels aren't done casting up just yet, and another blast from the past will be returning to the fold. As revealed by director Christopher McQuarrie on Instagram, none other than Rolf Saxon will be returning to the franchise for the first time since the original film hit theaters back in 1996. Indeed, we will be seeing CIA Analyst William Donloe back in action, and that raises some pretty big questions.

McQuarrie, unfortunately, didn't specify whether or not we'll be seeing Saxon in "Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One," which arrives in theaters on July 14 of this year, or if he will be in next year's sequel. It seems far more likely that Saxon will be in "Part Two," given that the movie is currently filming and the first installment has been in the can for a little bit now. In any event, this marks another actor from the original film who is returning after nearly three decades, as Henry Czerny will appear in this summer's installment as Eugene Kitridge.

It is believed that "MI7" and "MI8" will be wrapping up the story for Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt. That being the case, it makes sense for McQuarrie and Co. to revisit the past and try to bring things full circle. The bigger question now is, what the hell has Donloe been doing for all these years? Presumably, it hasn't been fun.