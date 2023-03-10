Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham Accepts Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part Two

"Ted Lasso" may or may not be ending with its third season, but star Hannah Waddingham isn't going anywhere. The Emmy-winning actor who plays AFC Richmond owner Rebecca Welton in the hit Apple TV+ series is headed to the big screen in a big way, as writer-director Christopher McQuarrie seems to have just revealed via Instagram that she'll be appearing in "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part Two."

While details about Waddingham's character aren't currently available, McQuarrie posted a first look at the actor in the Tom Cruise-led film, along with the hashtags "#Godspeed" and "#DeadReckoning." Variety has since reported that the casting is for the second part of what may turn out to be Cruise's two-part franchise finale. The image shows Waddingham looking rather stoic and determined while wearing a fur-lined jacket and a baseball cap with the words "strike" and "ten" on it.

It's a classic don't-attract-attention outfit (see: Joe Goldberg's trusty cap that seems to make him invisible in "You") that makes me hope Waddingham will be in on the action in the upcoming "Mission: Impossible" film, perhaps as a colleague of agent Ethan Hunt. An industrial-looking structure can be seen behind Waddingham in the shot, and McQuarrie's previous post indicates that it may actually be part of a naval aircraft carrier.