Pom Klementieff Improvised One Of Paris' Best Moments In Mission: Impossible 7

This post contains spoilers for "Mission: Impossible" – Dead Reckoning Part One."

The latest entry in the "Mission: Impossible" franchise leans on bombastic set pieces to tie its MacGuffin-led plot together, but everything comes together pretty well, thanks to a host of compelling characters. The tense, globetrotting adventure in "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One" makes way for, um, interesting antagonists, including an AI known as The Entity, who is hell-bent on world domination. The Entity hides behind its machinating circuitry and lines of code but sends two humans after Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his team: the mysterious Gabriel (Esai Morales) and his unpredictable assassin partner, Paris (Pom Klementieff).

Klementieff stands out in a film that is already packed to the brim with excesses, thanks to smart, eye-catching costume design and a mostly silent presence that makes her more deadly than Gabriel himself. Paris seems a bit unhinged from the get-go, as we see her gleefully crashing her massive truck into vehicles during the lengthy Rome chase without any concern for innocent passersby. While Paris is only carrying out tasks on behalf of The Entity, she seems to seek some sort of sick thrill from her mission, as she taunts, kicks, and evades Hunt for the majority of the storyline. There's more depth to her than murder and mayhem, of course, as she ends up helping Hunt out with crucial information about the A.I.'s location before breathing her last.

Klementieff clearly had a blast portraying Paris — who is meant to be a nod to Leonard Nimoy's magician character in the "M: I" television series — and the actor recently explained how one key moment in "Dead Reckoning" happened due to impromptu improvisation.