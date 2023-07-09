How Mission: Impossible 7 Pays Tribute To The Late, Great Leonard Nimoy

Right after "Star Trek: The Original Series," the great Leonard Nimoy joined the cast of the CBS spy series, "Mission: Impossible," appearing through seasons 4 and 5 as The Great Paris. Nimoy was cast as a replacement for Martin Landau, who had departed the show, and he played an IMF agent with a past as a professional magician, which allowed him to play a critical role during missions as a master of disguises. The Great Paris brought a certain quality of sophisticated flamboyance to a show that mostly relied on a stark, business-like aesthetic, donning colorful shirts and bright neckties that made it impossible for him to not stand out. Given Paris' ability to wear several masks, Nimoy was able to slip into dynamic roles over the seasons, which were often accompanied by sharp, witty humor and an effortless cool factor that greatly benefited the series as a whole.

The legacy of "Mission: Impossible" as a blockbuster franchise still endures, with the film series' seventh installment, "Dead Reckoning Part One" just around the corner. The film boasts an interesting set of characters, including Pom Klementieff's Paris, a deadly antagonist who ends up fighting Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise). As the character's name suggests, Paris is a deliberate nod to Nimoy's unforgettable portrayal of The Great Paris in the "Mission: Impossible" television series. "Dead Reckoning Part One" invests more depth in this tribute to Nimoy by adorning Paris in outfits that stand in contrast to your standard "M:I" baddies — her outfits embrace a more rebellious, punk aura with the help of billowy trenchcoats, kilts, and face paint.

Klementieff spoke to Entertainment Weekly about this tribute and offered more insight into her colorful, complex character.