Leonard Nimoy Almost Directed The Doctor Who TV Movie

Obviously Nimoy is synonymous with his iconic turn as Spock in "Star Trek," but Nimoy had directed plenty of films by that point in the mid-'90s. Not only had he directed "Star Trek III: The Search for Spock," and "Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home," but also the comedy "Three Men and a Baby" and the TV movie "Vincent." Segal said that he had several meetings with Nimoy, who desperately wanted to direct the film. "I met with him at Amblin [Entertainment], and we had wonderful conversations," he said. "He was genuinely excited about the possibility." Given the sci-fi legacies of both "Star Trek" and "Doctor Who," Nimoy seemed like a shoe-in for the position, but broadcast station politics had to come and ruin the party again.

"FOX did not want him to do it," Segal explained. "They were concerned it looked very kitsch to go, 'Aren't we clever? We've got Spock from 'Star Trek' directing.'" Segal said that the only way the station would have allowed him to take the directing job would have been if he also took on a role in the film, likely as The Master, which ultimately went to Eric Roberts. "That was just insulting to Leonard, because that wasn't the object of the exercise," Segal said.

There's no way of predicting whether or not "Doctor Who: The Movie" would have been a hit had Nimoy taken the job, but it certainly couldn't have hurt the film's longevity. After all, Nimoy didn't even direct the film and yet we're talking about how cool it would have been over two decades later.