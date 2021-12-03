The Munsters Movie Reveals First Look At Igor, Played By Doctor Who And Hobbit Actor Sylvester McCoy

Rob Zombie's Instagram page has become the center for all of the breaking news regarding his film adaptation of "The Munsters," and today he gave us a first look at Igor, described as "the faithful servant of the family." Not to be confused with Grandpa's pet bat Igor of the same name, or the Cousin Igor featured in the film "The Munsters' Revenge," Igor looks to be a new character ... unless Zombie combines the lore and both Cousin Igor and Igor that bat end up being one in the same. The Cousin Igor character was originally played by Howard Morris, who most know as Ernest T. Bass from "The Andy Griffith Show." In Rob Zombie's film, Igor is being played by Scottish actor and comedian, Sylvester McCoy, known by most as Radagast from "The Hobbit" or as the seventh incarnation of the Doctor — the final Doctor in the original run of "Doctor Who."

McCoy joins the already announced cast of Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman Munster, Sheri Moon Zombie as Lily Munster, and Daniel Roebuck as Grandpa Munster. (Yes, Grandpa should technically be "Grandpa Dracula" as he's Lily's dad, but IMDb is listing him as Grandpa Munster so don't @ me.) McCoy is the newest character possibly based on someone already existing in "The Munsters" universe, following the announcement of Richard Brake as the new character, mad scientist Dr. Henry Augustus. The Munster kids, Eddie and Marilyn, have yet to be announced, but if Zombie keeps it up, we'll hopefully know by the end of the year.