The Munsters Reveals First Look At Richard Brake As Dr. Henry Augustus Wolfgang

Since his film debut alongside Rachel Weisz in the 1994 science-fiction horror film, "Death Machine," starring Brad Dourif, Brake has consistently appeared in genre fare, frequently as the stand-out performer. The choice to cast Brake as a mad scientist is pitch-perfect, and with the character coming straight from the mind of Rob Zombie, he's essentially been given a creepy, crawly playground. Despite his remarkable talent and knack for playing some of the most horrifying and despicable villains put to screen, Brake isn't the household name he deserves to be. While there are many things to criticize about Zombie's "31," Brake's performance isn't one of them. He crushes it no matter what role he's in, big or small.

If you ask Reddit (which, don't), the multiple fan-casting websites, or even some of the biggest horror sites, many have been fantasy booking Brake as the next face of Freddy Krueger when "A Nightmare on Elm Street" is inevitably remade or rebooted in some way. Brake doesn't seem too against the idea, either:

Thanks Rob. Congrats on the series. Great show. https://t.co/oXKmjVzrnk — Richard Brake (@richardbrake) July 31, 2020

Not much is known about this new character in "The Munsters" other than his occupation, but considering little Eddie Munster's canonical middle name is "Wolfgang," I have my finger's crossed that Dr. Augustus Wolfgang is some sort of Godfather figure in addition to his mad scientist duties. A girl can dream, can't she?

Zombie's "The Munsters" will reportedly debut sometime next year in theaters and on Peacock.