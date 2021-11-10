Rob Zombie's The Munsters Has Begun Production, And Has The Logo To Prove It

Less than a month after Rob Zombie debuted the first look at frequent collaborators Jeff Daniel Phillips, Sheri Moon Zombie, and Daniel Roebuck as Herman, Lily, and Grandpa in his film adaptation of "The Munsters," Zombie has taken to social media to showcase his years-long passion project is currently shooting in Budapest. To celebrate, Zombie provided the tiniest sneak peek inside the home built on 1313 Mockingbird Lane.

A lifelong fan of "The Munsters," Rob Zombie owes his success to his love of the show. Long before Zombie created horror films like "House of 1000 Corpses," 'The Devil's Rejects," "Lords of Salem," and his reboot of the "Halloween" franchise, he was a popular industrial shock rock artist with his most famous song being "Dragula," named after the "Drag-U-La" drag racing car Grandpa makes in the episode "The Munsters: Hot Rod Herman."

While Zombie's films are known for their gritty and grunge aesthetic, everything we've seen from "The Munsters" so far looks like a respectful honoring of the iconic series. In Zombie's most recent Instagram post, he shows the director's chair featuring the film's logo of "The Munsters" name. Check out the image below — and if you squint, you might be able to make out some of the features inside the Munster manor.