Meet Rob Zombie's Munsters In First Look At The New Cast

Premiering in the fall of 1964, the same year that audiences would fall in love with "The Addams Family," you might think "The Munsters" was a long-lasting show spanning decades, considering the popularity and iconography of the show has continued for generations. In reality, the show was only on the air for two seasons. The Munster family were a collective of monsters based on the Universal Monsters of the 1930s. Patriarch Herman Munster shares a striking resemblance to Frankenstein's monster and is happily married to the vampiric Lily who dons a single white streak in her hair like the titular "Bride of Frankenstein." Together they have a werewolf son named Eddie and the family also houses Lily's father, Grandpa Munster, who resembles Count Dracula, and their very conventional-appearing niece Marilyn who laments that her "ugliness" of not looking like a ghoulish creature is why she struggles so much to find a boyfriend.

The show was produced by the same people who made "Leave it to Beaver," with "The Munsters" serving as the subversion of the traditional family sitcom. The show exploded in popularity and became a merchandising sensation, something we still see today thanks to companies like Retro-A-Go-Go. "The Munsters" was far more philosophically progressive compared to most sitcoms, juxtaposing the monstrous look of the family to express themes of learning to base opinions of people on who they are and how they act rather than what they look like on the outside. Despite the premature cancellation, "The Munsters" enjoyed a great life of syndication and spawned multiple spin-offs, films, and tv specials.