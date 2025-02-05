Jurassic World Rebirth Trailer: Welcome To A New Era Of The Jurassic Franchise

It's been just two and a half years since "Jurassic World Dominion" brought the latest "Jurassic" trilogy to a close, but it's already time for a new era full of dinosaurs and humans trying to co-exist. Universal Pictures has now revealed the first trailer for this summer's "Jurassic World Rebirth." As the title implies, this is viewed as a fresh start for the franchise, complete with new human characters and a new director — and yes, new dinosaurs. You can watch the trailer for yourself above.

The director in question is Gareth Edwards of "Godzilla" and "Rogue One" fame, who seems perfect for the "Jurassic" franchise. Noticeably absent are any familiar faces, including Chris Pratt's Owen Grady or Sam Neill's Alan Grant. Instead, Universal has lined up a new, all-star cast led by Scarlett Johansson ("Black Widow") as Zora Bennett. Even though there is a lot of new stuff on the table here, this sequel does take place in the same timeline as the other "Jurassic" films and is not a full-on reboot.

Instead, "Rebirth" picks up five years after the locust-filled puzzling chaos that was "Dominion." The "twist" here is that the planet's ecology has proven inhospitable to dinosaurs, so gone are the days of them existing just about everywhere. The surviving creatures now live in isolated environments with climates resembling Earth circa 65 million years ago, and the three biggest dinos around hold the key to a drug that can have life-saving benefits for humankind. That's where Zora and her team come in.