A New Jurassic World Movie Is A Box Office No-Brainer

It was recently revealed that Universal Pictures is developing a new movie in the "Jurassic World" franchise, with David Koepp penning the screenplay. That was big news because Koepp, who has frequently collaborated with director Steven Spielberg during his long career, penned the script for the original "Jurassic Park." Given the love that movie still has more than 30 years later, it's a big deal. And, given that Koepp hasn't worked on this franchise since "The Lost World," it's a curious development. That part was, indeed, surprising. What should not surprise anyone, though, is the fact that Universe is making another movie set in this universe.

There are undoubtedly those amongst you who groaned when thinking about another one of these movies. To say that the "Jurassic World" trilogy is divisive would be an understatement. Critics generally hated the films (particularly "Fallen Kingdom" and "Dominion"), but all three of them were widely embraced by general audiences, particularly 2015's "Jurassic World." Director Colin Trevorrow's legacy sequel worked like gangbusters and ensured sequels would follow. That now extends beyond a trilogy, and for good reason.

The fact of the matter is that these movies have been tremendously successful. Without debating the merits of the films creatively, financially speaking, it's undeniable. The "Jurassic World" trilogy pulled in a combined $4 billion at the global box office. That's to say nothing of what Universal earned through cable rights, Blu-ray/DVD sales, merchandise, and other revenue streams. This is a cash cow, pure and simple. And as we all know, Hollywood will milk such cows dry. That's just the nature of the business. For Universal, it's an absolute no-brainer.